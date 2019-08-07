SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis have a new Commanding General.

The change in leadership took place on post at Fort Sam Houston on Monday, July 8.

Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan is handing off command to Lieutenant General Laura Richardson as Buchanan retires from military service.

The guardians of our great nation learn the Army values from day one. The seven attributes define what it means to be a soldier.

Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan saw these qualities in his dad who served in Vietnam. After cultivating a sense of Duty, Respect and Integrity during ROTC in college, Buchanan says the taste of the military life was all it took to get hooked.

“I decided I'd stay as long as I loved it and as long as I thought I was making a difference," said Buchanan. "Here I am 37 years later.”

It took personal courage to accept missions in combat zones overseas and selfless service to make tough decisions in top leadership positions.

Buchanan’s nearly four decades of loyalty to the nation are capped off with command positions in San Antonio.

“On the operational side, we've been able to help a lot of American people who were in dire straits from Hurricane Matthew Harvey, Irma, Maria, Michael, Florence, wildland firefighting in Oregon and California,” said Buchanan. “We provide military support to the Secret Service for the United Nations General Assembly. We've been deployed on the southwest border supporting Customs and Border Protection with our security efforts. The greatest thing and the coolest thing probably about this job is it’s totally focused on the American people.”

His accomplishments have brought honor to our great nation, his post and family. Now Buchanan is ready to start a new mission as a full time Granddad.

But his career will leave a lasting impact.

“The legacy is not about awards or plaques or Command opportunities,” said Buchanan. “The legacy is really all about people.”

His legacy includes four deployments to Iraq, time in Afghanistan and numerous duty assignments across the United States. His time as Commander of Fort Sam Houston, Camp Bullis and U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) marks his second time living in San Antonio.

“We have a couple of sayings about home in the Army, and one of them is home is where the Army sends you but another one is home is where the heart is,” said Buchanan. “This is our home because our hearts are here and it's because the people here have embraced us.”

Preparing for a move to Arizona, Buchanan has many plans for retirement.

“If you love the Army, someday it's going to break your heart because you have to leave,” said Buchanan.

The weeks leading up to the big day have carried reflection on his distinguished military career.

“I’ve got to make room for the next generation. It's time to go on and go do something else,” said Buchanan. “I'm really looking forward to being Grandpa and spending time with the kids and grand kids and getting to be a better family man than I've been able to be so far.”

He’s also adding a temporary title to his resume- Deckhand.

“I'm going to spend a little hiatus in Alaska working on charter fishing boat, baiting hooks as a deckhand,” said Buchanan. “The cell phone is not going to work out on the water. I just wanted to do something completely different.”

Once done with the one-month stint on the boat, Buchanan anticipates some part-time work in the leader development field. He’s also writing a book.

Buchanan says he’s thankful for the incredible people who have made his career one that shines honor on America.

"It's the right time,” said Buchanan. “There's some sadness for me in leaving because I really love what I've done, I'm really going to miss the troops.”

Lieutenant General Laura Richardson is picking up the torch at Fort Sam Houston. She previously held a top spot at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.