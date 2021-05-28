Fort Hood soldier arrested in connection to death of ex-girlfriend's baby

Investigators said Khairee Patton told them the 13-month-old hit his head on a stereo but the injuries didn't seem consistent with an accident.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police in Tempe have arrested an Army soldier in connection with the 2019 death of his former girlfriend’s baby.

They say Khairee Patton was taken into custody Tuesday at Fort Hood where he's based. Authorities say Patton was booked into the Bell County jail as he awaits extradition to Arizona on suspicion of second-degree murder, child abuse and failure to provide care.

Police were called to a Tempe hospital in January 2019 about an unresponsive 13-month-old child who arrived in critical condition and died. The child’s mother had gone to work, leaving Patton to watch him.