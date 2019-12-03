FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A security issue forced Fort Bragg to close access to the base at the All American Freeway for most of the day Tuesday. The incident started around 10:30 a.m. the base reopened around 3:05 p.m.

In a post on its Facebook page, Fort Bragg officials said a foreign national with an expired visa attempted to gain access to the post. The gate guard denied him entry and the man was then escorted to the visitors center.

The man was traveling under a valid Jordanian passport, officials said. He at first refused to present his ID and then didn't want to give Fort Bragg officials access to his vehicle.

According to Ft. Bragg officials, the K9 unit came out and reacted to the vehicle. The base's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) was called and after an all clear by EOD, the gate reopened at 3:05 p.m, authorities say.

There was no "overt attempt" by the man to get on post, officials said.

Fort Bragg said they have detained the man for questioning as they coordinate with federal law enforcement agencies.