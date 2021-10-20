Feed the Airmen stationed at JBSA-Lackland this Thanksgiving | Volunteers needed for Operation Home Cooking

The annual tradition was canceled last year because of the pandemic. This year, it's scaled down and there are new rules about who can help.

If you're interested in helping with one of San Antonio's longest Thanksgiving traditions, there's a new plan in place to make it happen safely for this year's holiday. Operation Home Cooking is returning after being canceled last year due to the pandemic, but on a smaller scale.

Since 1975, San Antonio families have been welcoming Airmen and trainees into their homes for Thanksgiving dinner. This year, however, only Department of Defense ID card holders can volunteer to be hosts. They also must be fully vaccinated, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland said in a news release.

"The vaccine card must be presented to BMT personnel at time of pick-up; photos or copies will not be accepted," the release said.

This year’s participants will be trainees assigned to the 321st and 322nd Training Squadrons – not all Basic Military Training personnel as in years past.

There is a need for about 375 hosts. Volunteer sponsors must be willing to accept two BMT members into their home.

In addition, volunteers must provide transportation from Lackland to the sponsor’s house, and return them to their squadron at Lackland. Pick-up time is 7 to 10 a.m. The curfew time for return is 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., depending on which group is participating.

Requests to become a sponsor can be made beginning Monday, November 1, through Friday, November 19.

Send your email request to BOTH laurie.pozorski@us.af.mil and kevan.dent.1@us.af.mil and nclude the following information:

Subject: Operation Home Cooking

Body of email: