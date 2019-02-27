SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio leaders and Texas state lawmakers are advocating on behalf of Joint Base San Antonio to ensure that if the Department of Defense decides to re-direct military construction, or "MILCON," funding to border barriers, it will not impact the local base.

When President Donald Trump made an emergency declaration concerning border security, the Department of Defense released a statement, reading, in part:

"Per 10 U.S.C., Section 2808 (Military Construction (MILCON)), this declaration of a national emergency at the southern border requiring the use of the armed forces authorizes the secretary of defense to determine whether border barriers are necessary to support the use of the armed forces and to re-direct unobligated DOD MILCON funding to construct border barriers if required."

Legally, JBSA cannot advocate outside of the military structure on its requests for funding, but along with state lawmakers, the San Antonio's Office of Military & Veteran Affairs says it is monitoring the situation and will advocate in any way necessary to ensure JBSA receives funding for approved projects for FY18, and to support new requests for future projects.

"It’s important not only for economy here locally, regionally and statewide, but it's also important to national defense," said Director Major General Juan G. Ayala.

Ayala says some projects that are currently approved include dormitories and a dining hall to account for an influx of personnel due to growth of Air Force basic military training.

"Where do you put these young men and women? They have to build those and part of this MILCON funding is to fund those facilities," Ayala said. "House them safely, not in tents. And also some of that funding is for dining, mess halls—quality of life."

The Department of Defense responded to requests for information Tuesday by saying that, at this time, no decisions have been made regarding specific projects funded by Title 10 U.S.C.

Ayala says the base's impact to San Antonio is significant, and it's important for the community to support its work and facilities.

"We have a 300-year history with the military," Ayala said. "It's historic, it's economic and it's social. A lot of people come here not only for graduations, but for school here. They come back here and stay here," Ayala said. "One in eight people in Bexar county are associated with the military."

Congressman Rep. Henry Cuellar released a statement, reading, in part:

"After failing to convince the Government of Mexico or the U.S. Congress to pay for his ineffective wall, the President is trying to bypass constitutional authority with his ‘emergency’ declaration. He is taking duly appropriated funding intended for the military, law enforcement, and many other priority areas in order to follow through on his campaign promise.

“Texans deserve leaders who will respect the Constitution and fight to defend our national security. I join House Democrats in following through on our constitutional duty to protect our system of checks and balances, separation of powers, and any violation of Congress’ constitutional authority.

As an Appropriator, I will stand strong against any action that could take essential funds from DoD projects and be used for the President’s ineffective wall. Instead, we must continue to support critical military construction projects in San Antonio, Texas, and throughout the nation.”