Soldier found dead at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

SAN ANTONIO — Officials with Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston said a U.S. Army Soldier was found on-base over the weekend.
According to a press release from the United States Air Force, the body was found on July 12. Officials are withholding the name of the service member until next-of-kin have been notified.
The U.S. Air Force Security Forces and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are conducting an investigation into the incident.
