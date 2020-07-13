x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

military-news

Soldier found dead at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

Army officials have not identified the service member.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials with Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston said a U.S. Army Soldier was found on-base over the weekend. 

According to a press release from the United States Air Force, the body was found on July 12. Officials are withholding the name of the service member until next-of-kin have been notified.

The U.S. Air Force Security Forces and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are conducting an investigation into the incident.

RELATED: MISSION SA: Local airman creates first-of-its-kind video with LGBTQ airmen

RELATED: Joint Base San Antonio will only allow mission critical personnel on-base amid coronavirus spike

RELATED: Air Force Captain reunites with his bloodhound Beauregard after being deployed overseas