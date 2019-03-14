SAN ANTONIO — A flight carrying nearly 300 Army National Guard troops was diverted to San Antonio Thursday afternoon when bad weather put a wrench in their flight plans.

According to Tonya Hope, a spokesperson with San Antonio International Airport, the 291 troops were heading to Fort Bliss in El Paso on a chartered flight. During the impromptu layover in the Alamo City, they were housed in a hangar where their stomachs were filled with some food from United Service Organizations.

Hope said they’ll be departing around 4:45 p.m. to El Paso.