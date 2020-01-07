US Army looking to fill 10,000 positions in two-day virtual hiring spree

The recruitment effort ends Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Army is launching a two-day, nationwide effort to hire 10,000 new soldiers in what the military branch says is its first all-Army virtual hiring event.

Applicants will be able to choose between 150 jobs on Wednesday and Thursday, from infantry to linguists and explosive ordinance disposal to unmanned aircraft operator. Those who quality are eligible for bonuses of up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000.

"We actually have a lot of opportunities for people to get education, to get a skill, to get a trade and then take that oppourunity with them when they do decide to leave the service and go back to civilian life," Lt. Col. William Hermann told KENS 5.