Americans asked to pause 1 minute for Taps Memorial Day remembrance

The National Moment of Remembrance asks Americans to stop at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day and spend one minute remembering those who died in service to the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Americans: Wherever you are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day, you're asked to pause for one minute to remember those who have died in military service to the United States.

That is the purpose of the National Moment of Remembrance, an annual event to reflect on the reason behind the federal holiday.

The national organization Taps for Veterans will sound the song at 3 p.m. to remember those who died in service to our country, as well as those who died of the novel coronavirus. Because of the pandemic, many annual commemorations, ceremonies, wreath-layings and parades have been canceled.

Monday, hundreds of buglers will sound the call from their front yards, sidewalks, driveways, apartment balconies and other isolated areas to honor, reflect and remember those who died in service, the organization said.

The organization urges participants, "We would advise against asking folks to gather in any type of group. Maybe you can tell your neighbors to open their windows."

There are several local buglers registered to participate. An interactive map at tapsbugler.com shows the locations where they are set to play.

Anyone interested in registering to participate can click here to do so.

Videos of people joining in to sound the call will be posted on the organization's YouTube channel.