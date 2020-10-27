Air Force 'Speckled Trout' has new mission in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A military plane with a rich history and very interesting name is now calling Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland Air Force Base its new home. Although the plane will no longer make actual flights, it will serve an important purpose for Air Force flight attendant trainees.
The 344th Training Squadron held a ribbon cutting making the “Speckled Trout” a new tool that will help students learn how to prepare and serve meals, in addition to practicing safety and egress training in the actual aircraft. This plane will give the flight attendants training in a real plane instead of a classroom mock-up.
All flight attendants in the military are Air Force trained, and some of the students that leave this training could eventually end up on an airplane like Air Force One with the President of the United States.
This airplane once flew military VIPs around the world and was also used in flight testing. It was previously stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii, and Edwards Air Force Base in California. The “Speckled Trout” began as a KC-135A-BN and made its first flight in December of 1958.