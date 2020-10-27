Air Force 'Speckled Trout' has new mission in San Antonio

The historic plane will remain at JBSA Lackland, where it will be used as a training tool for Air Force flight attendants who serve on planes like Air Force One.

SAN ANTONIO — A military plane with a rich history and very interesting name is now calling Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland Air Force Base its new home. Although the plane will no longer make actual flights, it will serve an important purpose for Air Force flight attendant trainees.

The 344th Training Squadron held a ribbon cutting making the “Speckled Trout” a new tool that will help students learn how to prepare and serve meals, in addition to practicing safety and egress training in the actual aircraft. This plane will give the flight attendants training in a real plane instead of a classroom mock-up.

All flight attendants in the military are Air Force trained, and some of the students that leave this training could eventually end up on an airplane like Air Force One with the President of the United States.