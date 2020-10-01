SAN ANTONIO — The Air Force Security Forces’ role is to protect military bases in the U.S. and overseas. As uncertainty lingers over the Iran conflict, KENS 5 found out how the airmens' combative training helps them prepare for various situations.

Airmen who will be part of Security Forces undergo three months of training at Lackland Air Force Base. Air Force technical sergeant Caleb Hoferman explained that the students are taught combative skills before moving on to weapons training.

On Thursday KENS 5 was there for the combative lab skills training. The airmen learn different techniques to use their bodies to escape and detain others.

37th Training Wing



“All of these moves derive from Brazilian jiu-jitsu. We have a program that's run by our career field and security forces,” Hoferman said. “It's important that they can control what is going on in that situation. They can not only keep themselves and their partner safe, but everyone on that installation safe. By all means, the Air Force and the United States as a whole.”

The 37th training wing at Lackland Air Force Base invited two special guests to come tour the base and learn more about Security Forces. Pro Impact wrestlers Tessa Blanchard and Daga experienced a day in the life of a student.

Blanchard comes from a family of wrestlers. The 24-year-old is challenging Sami Callihan for the World Championship on Jan. 12 at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view. It will mark the first time a woman has faced off with a man for the World Championship of a major pro wrestling company.

Daga, meanwhile, has been wrestling since 2009. He competes for IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and is the reigning AAA Latin American Champion. The couple participated in several of the combative training exercises.

37th Training Wing

Daga shared his admiration for the military. He says his mother took him to a military school in Mexico when he was a child.

“I wanted to be in the Army, Air Force or Navy or whatever the thing is. I don't know, my path took me to another place,” Daga said. “I get impressed with these things.”



“We're very blessed to be here," Blanchard added. “Especially seeing women out there doing it, equal to, if not better, than the men sometimes. It's very empowering.”

Once the airmen complete their three-month training, they will serve as law enforcement, protect bases and be responsible for missile security.