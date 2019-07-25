SAN DIEGO — Sixteen US Marines were arrested Thursday for alleged involvement in various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses, according to a Marine Corps statement.

The arrests stemmed from "information gained from a previous human smuggling investigation," according to a Marine Corps statement. Eight other Marines were questioned for their alleged involvement in unrelated drug offenses.

The arrests come only weeks after two Marines were arrested earlier this month near the border by a Border Patrol agent. The two Marines were accused of transporting undocumented immigrants along the U.S. Mexico border in exchange for money.



Lance Corporals Byron Law and David Salazar-Quintero were arrested in East San Diego County, near Tecate. According to a federal complaint, the three undocumented immigrants riding in the backseat told authorities they agreed to pay $8,000 to be smuggled into the U.S.

Officials say the 16 Marines are in the same battalion as the two Marines who were arrested earlier this month, but the extent of the connection and whether they were working together has still not been made clear. The Marines arrested range in rank from E-2 to E-4.

The Marine Corps said the arrests were the result of an investigation involving the 1st Marine Division and Naval Criminal Investigative Service.



"None of the Marines arrested or detained for questioning served in support of the Southwest Border Support mission," according to the Marine Corps. "1st Marine Division is committed to justice and the rule of law, and we will continue to fully cooperate with NCIS on this matter. Any Marines found to be in connection with these alleged activities will be questioned and handled accordingly with respect to due process."

