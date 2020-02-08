x
Marines halt search for 8 missing troops, all presumed dead

An amphibious assault vehicle sank Thursday with 15 Marines and one Navy sailor aboard.
FILE - The U.S. flag was lowered to half-staff at Park Semper Fi in San Clemente, Calif., on Friday, July 31, 2020. Eight troops aboard a landing craft that sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise are presumed dead, the Marine Corps announced Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. The Marines said they had called off the search that started late Thursday afternoon when the amphibious assault vehicle sank with seven Marines and one sailor aboard. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, file)

SAN DIEGO — The Marine Corps says eight troops are presumed dead after their landing craft sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise. 

The Marines announced Sunday they had called off the search for seven Marines and Navy corpsman. An amphibious assault vehicle sank Thursday with 15 Marines and one Navy sailor aboard.

Eight Marines were rescued, but one later died and two are in critical condition. 

The 26-ton, tank-like craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off San Clemente Island west of San Diego. The Marines were attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based at Camp Pendleton. 

The names of the victims will be released 24 hours after their families are notified.

