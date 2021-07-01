Law professor says American democracy threatened during unrest in Washington

Bill Piatt noted while some protestors were exercising their First Amendment rights, many were breaching those rights through destruction of the Capitol.

SAN ANTONIO — One St. Mary’s University law professor calls Wednesday’s unrest in Washington D.C. an attack on American democracy.

Chaos erupted at the U.S. Capitol where hundreds of demonstrators corralled outside and inside the halls of Congress, leading to violent clashes with police.

The protests led to lawmakers halting the presidential election certification process while law enforcement worked to clear out demonstrators from the Capitol.

“What we are seeing now is an absolute interference with this constitutional process. It’s not going to stop it, it’s going to delay it,” said Bill Piatt, who specializes in constitutional law at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

Washington D.C. implemented a curfew beginning at 6 p.m. and ending 6 a.m. in an effort to reduce the likelihood of an escalated protests.

Lawmakers reconvened to continue with the election certification process once police vacated the Capitol of protestors.

Piatt recognizes demonstrators’ First Amendment rights during the hours-long protest.

“The people outside engaging in peaceful protest, they’re exercising their First Amendment right. The have the right to march, to carry flags, to speak, to shout, to be impolite. But they don’t have the right to enter a building, occupy it and stop Congress from fulfilling its constitutional obligations,” Piatt said.

Piatt believes this Wednesday in Washington doesn’t bode well for the globe’s image of the U.S.

“We’ve been able to point to peaceful transitions. I hope eventually we’ll be able to do that, but I think this is an embarrassment if nothing else on the world stage.”