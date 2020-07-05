MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — The search continues for a 2-year-old boy who disappeared from a family’s property in Mayes County, Oklahoma, CBS affiliate KOTV reported Thursday morning.

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office said they are helping in the search for the missing child.

Authorities said Jesse Dale Young was playing on his family's property when he went missing around 11 a.m. Wednesday, reported KOTV.

The child’s home is located north of Salina near the eastern edge of Lake Hudson.

Search teams worked through the night to try and find little Jesse.

Young's family said he was last seen wearing a pull-up and crocs, KOTV reported.

An operations manager for the area ambulance service, who is also the child’s uncle, has been helping with the search as well. He told KOTV the terrain in the area can be dangerous for a child.

(CBS affiliate KOTV in Tulsa contributed to this report)

