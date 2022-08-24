North Texas man found guilty for involvement in Capitol riot, says DOJ

Daniel Lee Judd, 36, was one of three men convicted Tuesday on multiple charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARROLLTON, Texas — A man from North Texas has been convicted for assault and obstruction during the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 36-year-old Daniel Lee Judd was one of three men convicted for their involvement in the riot. Judd was arrested in March 2021 while the other two were arrested in June.

All three were found guilty for "obstruction of an official proceeding."

The DOJ said Judd was also found guilty of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers while the other two were convicted of doing the same but with a dangerous weapon. A court document obtained by WFAA said Judd's charge also included a dangerous weapon.

The document also listed other charges from Judd that are waiting for verdicts. That includes other counts of actions against officers as well as aiding and abetting, "Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and "Acts of Physical Violence in a Capitol Grounds or Buildings."

Another court document obtained by WFAA showed Judd waived his right to a trial by jury.

The DOJ also said the other two men (Robert Morss of Pennsylvania and Geoffrey Sills of Virginia) were charged with robbery.

Judd will be sentenced on Feb. 27, 2023. Sills will learn his sentence this November and Morss will be sentenced in 2023, on the two-year mark of the insurrection.

The obstruction charge could lead to up to 20 years maximum in prison. The charge involving officers could result in 8 years if without a dangerous weapon or another 20 years with a weapon.

Morss and Sills' robbery charges could lead to a 15-year-maximum sentence.

According to the DOJ, Judd joined a crowd at the West Front of the Capitol grounds and was later in the Lower West Terrace. Shortly after, Judd was waving other rioters into the mouth of the tunnel.

"He, too, participated in the heave-ho against the police line. Judd then stood directly outside the tunnel, receiving police riot shields from rioters inside the tunnel and passing them back to other rioters," the DOJ wrote in a press release.

At one point, they said Judd entered the tunnel, "lit an object that appeared to be a firecracker," and threw it at the police line. According to the DOJ, Judd also helped a crowd push against another police line.

The DOJ said almost 900 people have been arrested across the country in connection to the Jan. 6 riot, and 260 of them were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Investigations will still ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.



Other local news: