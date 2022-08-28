It's National Red Wine Day

And if you enjoy sipping on merlot, pinot noir, shiraz, or cabernet sauvignon, don't hesitate to pour yourself a glass or two.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Forget wine down Wednesday, think Sunday wine-day.

Yep, its National Red Wine day on Sunday, August 28th.

And if you enjoy sipping on merlot, pinot noir, shiraz, or cabernet sauvignon, don't hesitate to pour yourself a glass or two.

And if you have one in the fridge right now, don't worry about bringing it out to chill on room temperature.

Experts say it's cool, pun intended, to drink it cold.

Especially since the weather has been ignorantly hot lately.

Some ways to celebrate are making sangria with friends and or cooking with wine, while sipping on wine.

Just remember to do so responsibly.

You can use the hashtag National Red Wine day to share your celebrations on social media.