Indiana grandmother of five to be first sentenced in Capitol riot

Anna Morgan-Lloyd will plead guilty to one misdemeanor charge in exchange for three years of probation.

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, a federal judge is scheduled to hand down the first sentence to one of the more than 400 people now charged in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Last month, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, of Bloomfield, Indiana, agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. In exchange, the Department of Justice agreed to recommend three years of probation, 40 hours of community service and a $500 fine.

Accordable to an affidavit filed in federal court in February, Morgan-Lloyd was identified as someone who had posted about the Capitol riot by an employee at the Greene County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Office when she attempted to apply for firearms permit. The sheriff’s department then reviewed her Facebook, and found numerous posts by her and a friend, Dona Sue Bissey (also of Bloomfield) appearing to show them inside the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.

In one post, the FBI says Morgan-Lloyd posted that it was the “best day ever.”

“We stormed the capital [sic] building me and Dona Bissey were in the first 50 people in,” Morgan-Lloyd allegedly posted.

Bissey was arrested in Indiana in February, and Morgan-Lloyd was taken into custody in Florida in March. Both were charged with four counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

While Morgan-Lloyd is not the first Capitol riot defendant to agree to plead guilty – in fact, that was another Indiana resident, Jon Schaffer – on Wednesday she will be the first to be sentenced. In a sentencing memo filed with the court, the DOJ said, considering her lack of criminal history, it believed the two days she served in jail could be “eye-opening and serve as a deterrent to future criminal conduct.” The DOJ also said the grandmother of five had “expressed contrition for her conduct.”

“In a letter to the Court, the Defendant state that she was ‘ashamed that something meant to show support for the President had turned violent,’” the DOJ wrote. “’At first it didn’t dawn on me, but later I realized that if every person like me, who wasn’t violent, was removed from that crowd, the ones who were violent may have lost the nerve to do what they did. For that I am sorry and take responsibility. It was never my intent to help empower people to act violently.’”

Morgan-Lloyd was originally scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing was moved to Wednesday due to the declaration of Juneteenth as a new federal holiday. She is now scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The DOJ has not yet reached a plea deal with Morgan-Lloyd’s codefendant, Bissey. Her next hearing is scheduled for July 19 at 10 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.