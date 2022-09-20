Want to help those affected by Hurricane Fiona? Here's a list of places you can donate to

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hurricane Fiona has wreaked havoc on the Caribbean. Now, the hurricane is now projected to hit Bermuda later this week.
If you are wanting to help those affected by this major storm, here are some places you can donate to.
Americares - Americares is offering assistance to health facilities in Puerto Rico and is preparing to deliver medicine, relief supplies and provide emergency funding to help repair damaged health centers. Americares is a global non-profit that addresses poverty, disasters or crises with medicine, medical supplies and health programs. Click here to donate.
Hispanic Federation - Hispanic Federation is already on the ground providing emergency relief services and essential supplies to the communities most affected by the storm. The Hispanic Federation seeks to empower and advance the Hispanic community and support Hispanic families. Click here to donate.
GlobalGiving - GlobalGiving plans to help first responders meet survivors' immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, hygiene products and shelter not only in Puerto Rico but in other affected communities like the Dominican Republic and Guadeloupe. Over time, the fund will transition to support longer-term recovery efforts. GlobalGiving is a non-profit that supports other non-profits by connecting them to donors and companies. Click here to donate.
St. Bernard Project - SBP's disaster response team says as soon as weather permits, they will head to Puerto Rico to help with recovery efforts. They plan on partnering with local and regional organizations to establish contact lists and distribute recovery supplies. They also plan on connecting government leaders in affected areas to ensure survivors secure access to vital recovery resources. The St. Bernard Project was started after a husband and wife saw an ineffective and slow rebuilding of Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina and decided to make a difference. Click here to donate.