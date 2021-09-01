'We have to be able to heal': Rep. Tony Gonzales recounts how military experience kicked in during tense moments in US Capitol riot

Mere days after being sworn into his first term in office, Gonzales found himself in an unimaginable situation.

SAN ANTONIO — One local lawmaker experienced a fight-or-flight moment during Wednesday's deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol. District 23 Congressman Tony Gonzales helped block the doors of the House chambers when a pro-Trump crowd stormed through.

The U.S. Navy veteran and freshman legislator said his military instincts kicked in to help protect the people's house.

"This doesn't happen in America," he said. "We settle our differences through the rule of law, not through chaos."

Gonzales, whose district includes part of San Antonio, didn't leave to go hide as the mob tried to storm in. He stayed behind with a few other lawmakers, along with Capitol Police officers.

"I looked over and there were only a few Capitol Police that were kind of keeping the barbarians at the gate."

While in the Navy, Gonzales served in combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. His military training came in handy as the situation escalated.

"It was really a moment of fight or flight," he said. "And when you fight, you better be ready for a fight. A lot of it to me was standing next to my brothers and sisters is what it felt like—very much like your time in combat."

Gonzales is seen in a photo with others guarding the doors of the House chambers.

"What we decided to do was barricade the door with furniture," he said. "So, we are off grabbing furniture barricading the door."

He said there was a loud bang that sounded like gunfire just seconds later.

"What I believe what it was, a glass breaker," the congressman said. "And he was hitting through it. But it looked like the small projectiles were coming through. Capitol Police started mentioning, 'Shots fired, shots fired.'"

Gonzales shared a personal thought on how he felt during this chaos.

"As things were escalating there was something that came to mind," he said. "I didn't say it to anybody. But I jokingly thought this: 'Wouldn't this be something (if) I fight in Iraq and Afghanistan just to be killed in the House of Representatives?'"

The Capitol riots forced lawmakers to take a recess not long after they had begun the process of working to certify Joe Biden's electoral victory, a typically ceremonial affair. Gonzales said the chaos did not influence his vote about whether to object the election results.

"I believe in the rule of law," he said. "And there weren't any credible events that made me believe to change otherwise.

"It didn't influence my vote. It does influence me going forward that this never happens again. There is no room for that."

Gonzales said that while he has many differences with the Biden administration, he is looking forward to working with them. He also said the country can't look past what happened.