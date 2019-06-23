ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police have canceled an endangered person advisory for 15-year-old Khia Coleman. She was found safe Sunday, police confirmed.
Khia was originally reported missing early Sunday morning in St. Louis County after her mother said she texted to say she was on her way home but never arrived.
