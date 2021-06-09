FDA approves Alzheimer's drug amid controversy whether it effectively helps patients

The injection-based therapy by Biogen comes with an annual $56,000 price tag.

SAN ANTONIO — The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first major treatment for Alzheimer’s in nearly two decades. But many questions remain surrounding the controversial drug’s effectiveness in treating those living with the most common form of dementia.

The FDA greenlit Biogen’s drug aducanumab, an injection-based therapy designed to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in patients exhibiting early symptoms. The drug targets beta-amyloids, which degrade the brain’s cognitive abilities.

Texas health officials say more than 400,000 people 65 and older were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2020 alone. There are more than 6 million people living with the disease nationwide, totaling an estimated $355 billion in health care costs.

“It’s not a cure, but it’s a start,” said Linda Carrasco, director of operations at Clear Day Memory Care America, of aducanumab.

Fifty-four residents are cared for at Memory Care of Westover Hills in San Antonio. Carrasco said many of the residents at that particular facility are in their later stages of cognitive impairment.

She emphasized how education will play a vital role as Biogen’s drug becomes available nationwide.

“Unfortunately, as the disease progresses, there’s parts of the brain that die and I don’t think this drug will bring it back," she said. "But if we educate everybody and we can be a part of that education, there will be those people that will benefit.”

An independent panel which advises the FDA largely objected to Biogen’s drug in November, claiming insufficient evidence of the therapy’s efficacy rate.

Biogen stated the drug “reduced clinical decline in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.”

Previous treatments have only aimed at helping the symptoms of Alzheimer’s, not slowing them down.

Lisa Ayres, vice president of development with the Alzheimer’s Association of San Antonio and South Texas, knows firsthand how Alzheimer’s can affect livelihoods. She said her cousin, who’s in her 70s and volunteers with the local chapter of the association, has the disease.

“Since I’ve started, I see the way that it’s progressed and the toll that it’s taken on her and her family and on her husband. She was always the most fabulous person in the room,” Ayres said.

Ayres, like Carrasco, noted education will be important as the drug rolls out throughout the country.

She’s keeping her eyes on the shot of hope that may help not just her cousin but the more than 6 million other Americans living with Alzheimer’s as well.