Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and wife, Emily, report possible UFO sighting in Texas

The Cleveland Browns quarterback and his wife both tweeted about what they experienced, which they say happened near Lake Travis in Austin, Texas.

Do you believe? Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he's almost certain he and his wife, Emily, experienced a UFO sighting Wednesday night in Austin, Texas.

"Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner..." he tweeted about their mysterious experience. "We stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it... Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?

By 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, his post had been retweeted more than 1,400 times.

His wife also tweeted about the situation.

"What. Was. That. In. Austin. Texas." she posted.

She followed up with another tweet about 20 minutes later.

"I won't lie... I'm typically not someone who buys into UFO talk. But all I know is... I saw something tonight that I have never seen. And I'm a little thrown off."

Here's a peek at some of the many responses his tweet received:

"Nah baker that was me coming to thank you for being a wonderful quarterback."

"No joke I was driving down 1431 I saw the same thing."

"Super bowl odds increased +100."

"Meteor bro."

"The truth is out there."

"It was a sign of all the super bowls you are bringing to Cleveland."

"Hey Baker, I'm in OK couldn't see it here, but I believe you. I've seen two myself. We did the same thing you did."

"Pics or it didnt happen, BRAH."

"Stars are aligning for that ring you gonna get next season."