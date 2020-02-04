April 1 is Census Day, and around the country, officials are beginning to encourage people to fill out their questionnaires. But the coronavirus pandemic is getting in the way of their efforts.

The 10-year population count comes at an odd time because the City of San Antonio is taking a bit of a siesta. Census Administrator Berta Rodriguez doesn't want the 2020 turnout to be a reflection of that.

"We're all dealing with the COVID experience in a different manner across the community," Rodriguez said.

Since they can't meet with people face-to-face, she said they're relying on advertisements and door-hangers to spread the word.

"Perhaps the focus is not on the census, but, more than ever, we need people to understand the importance of getting counted," Rodriguez said.

She explained that each count brings in more money from the federal government. That money then goes toward programs like education, healthcare and emergency services for people in our community.

"Our K-12 school systems all receive federal funding, our headstart programs, our senior services through our senior centers," Rodriguez said.

She said it also determines how many decision-makers we get in Washington.

"In Texas, we are scheduled –if we get a complete count – to gain three additional congressional seats," Rodriguez said. "That's important for us because that means more representation in D.C."

Rodriguez said you can help make sure our city gets what it deserves by completing the self-response questionnaire. There's three ways to do it: Online, by phone or by mail.

"That will reduce the need for census-takers to go door to door to collect the data," Rodriguez said. "For every person that responds on their own, the Bureau doesn't have to send someone."

In 2010, the self-response rate for Bexar County was 67%. Rodriguez said that, as of Wednesday, 35% of the county has responded to this census.

August 14 is the last day the U.S. Census Bureau will collect data.

To visit the U.S. Census Bureau website to be counted, click here.

