The CDC's evictions ban is set to expire soon. Here are the 5 things you should know to prepare

SAN ANTONIO — The clock is running out for people whose evictions were temporarily halted by the CDC eviction moratorium. Here’s KENS 5’s top five things you need to if you’re at risk of losing your home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide moratorium to temporarily halt evictions several months ago. The order prevented landlord’s from evicting residents who were unable to pay rent. The goal of the moratorium was to prevent homelessness and further spread of COVID-19.

The moratorium is set to expire Dec. 31. KENS 5 spoke with an attorney with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid about what people need to know to prepare.





#1 Come up with a plan as if there will not be an extension

“What might be the best thing? Even though this is something the CDC would be concerned about, have a plan where if you don't have a safe place to go to take your own family, is to put your things in storage and go reside with a friend or relative,” said Ricardo Roman, Texas RioGrande legal aid. “Keep in mind if you do get evicted, the landlord is not kind to your things. They toss them out on the curb.”



#2 Tap into resources that can help you pay rent

The city of San Antonio has an assistance program available. Roman also, said there is money that’s being provided by the state through the Texas eviction diversion program. Check out TxCourts.gov and StopTxEviction.org for more information.

“They may be able to provide rent money going five months back, maybe six months back. But more importantly, they might be able to help you five or fix months into the future. Again, this is a brand new program. Bexar County is one of the pilot programs,” Roman said.

#3 Watch your mail

“Even if you’re going to be evicted, it’s important to know when your court date is so you will know what’s happening, when it’s going to happen. This is real important. It actually takes two legal documents to remove you from the property. The first document is the judgement itself where the court says that, typically, you didn’t pay your rent and we have to evict you," Roman said. "There’s still a second document required and that is a writ of possession. A writ of possession is an actual document that authorizes the constable or sheriff to come out and remove you."

#4 If you get evicted, the landlord is required to give you a 24 hour notice

“That’s not a whole lot of notice, just 24 hours. But at least you know it’s coming. They usually hand deliver the document to the tenant. If the tenant is not there, they will post it on the door,” Roman said.





#5 You can file an appeal