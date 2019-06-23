ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police have issued an endangered person advisory for a 15-year-old girl.

Khia Coleman left her home in the 10000 block of Green Valley Drive at 5 p.m. Saturday. At about 8:30 p.m., she texted her mother to say she was on her way home.

Khia hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

Her family said this is very unusual for Khia, and she has no history of running away, according to police.

Khia is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Unlike the photo provided by police, she has short, black hair. Khia has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, gray jogging pangs and white shoes.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

