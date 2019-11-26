It's the most wonderful time of the year! As the weather gets colder, there's no better time to cuddle up with a glass of hot chocolate and watch a few Christmas movies. The best part? You could get paid to do just that.

SimpleTexting is offering one lucky person $1,000 to binge watch 12 holiday movies. The company is gathering data on dialogue information for each of the films. In September, the company published a similar analysis of the dialogue in the sitcom "The Office."

The ideal candidate for the position is a "Christmas enthusiast." In addition to watching 12 movies in one week, the candidate will have to fill out a worksheet for each movie as they watch. Applicants must be active on Facebook and Twitter, where they'll chronicle their binge watching journey.

The list of movies that SimpleTexting wants its binge watcher to see are:

A Christmas Story

Elf

Home Alone

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jingle All the Way

Love Actually

Miracle on 34th Street

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

The Santa Clause

White Christmas

The binge watcher will receive $1,000 in payment for watching the films and filling out the worksheets, and the films will be purchased by SimpleTexting and sent to the binge watcher's Amazon Prime account.

Christmas fanatics can apply on SimpleTexting's website. Applications close on Dec. 11 and the applicant who landed the job will be notified on Dec. 13. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and reside in the United States.