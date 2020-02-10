World leaders react to Trump, First Lady COVID-19 diagnosis

Across the globe, there was no shortage of reaction Friday morning after President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump’s positive test came just hours after he confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him several times this week, had come down with the virus. Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.
Of the many world leaders reacting to the news, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended wishes of a speedy recovery to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, and expressing “sincere support in this difficult moment,” according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Friday.
The Kremlin says Putin sent Trump a telegram saying, "I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is wishing U.S. President Donald Trump a “speedy recovery” from COVID-19.
Johnson tweeted Friday morning: “My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”
Other world leaders tweeted their well wishes to the president.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
President of India Rashtrapati Bhavan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih
Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Janša
President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giuseppe Conte
Italian Politician Matteo Salvini
The Associated Press contributed to this report.