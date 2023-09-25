x
Nation World

Worker killed at temporary Vegas Strip auto race grandstand construction site identified

Las Vegas police reported the worker was pronounced dead Saturday at University Medical Center after receiving a “severe laceration” on his neck.
Credit: AP
Vehicles pass a Formula One construction site at the Bellagio fountains on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — A worker who died during the weekend of an injury received at a temporary Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix grandstand construction site at the Bellagio resort fountains was identified Monday by authorities.

The death of Tizoc Antonio, 37, of Las Vegas, was accidental, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokeswoman Teri Williams said the agency was investigating.

Las Vegas police reported Saturday the worker was pronounced dead at University Medical Center after receiving what was described as a “severe laceration” on his neck.

Workers are building a massive spectator area in front of the Bellagio resort, where trees were removed in recent weeks and road surfaces are being repaved for the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas race — scheduled Nov. 16-18 on a 3.8-mile (6.1 kilometer) road course that includes parts of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that tickets were priced at more than $11,000 per person for the spectator space in front of the Bellagio.

Representatives with Bellagio casino operator MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas Grand Prix did not respond Monday to email and telephone requests for comment.

