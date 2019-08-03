Two women who live with R. Kelly in Chicago say their parents are trying to get money from the R&B singer so they have been lying about Kelly holding them against their will.

Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, in an interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, defend their relationship with Kelly and deny reports that they have been brainwashed.

The 23-year-old Savage tells King: "Our parents are basically out here just to get money and scam."

Clary, who is 21, breaks into tears during the interview and King asks her why she's crying.

Clary says she's "crying because you guys don't know the truth." She says what's being said is "lies for money."

Both women's parents say they never received any money from Kelly and have never asked him for money. Clary's parents say they "never 'sold' our daughter to him or anyone else."

The women told King they love Kelly and that there's nothing inappropriate about their relationship.

Clary said there situation is "no different" than other people around the world with multiple girlfriends.

Kelly was charged last month with sexually abusing three girls and a woman dating back to 1998.