After a previous long-distance relationship with the Statue of Liberty, a woman in Great Britain said she's ready to settle down with the light of her life: a chandelier named Lumiere.

The New York Post said Amanda Liberty, 35, of Leeds, identifies as objectum sexual. Those who are objectum sexual can develop emotional and/or romantic feelings toward inanimate objects or structures.

Liberty changed her last name from Whittaker during her previous relationship with the Statue of Liberty.

The Post said the bride-to-be has been in an open relationship with multiple light fixtures, but "none of them can hold a candle to Lumiere." Liberty said she considers the 91-year-old chandelier female.

Liberty told The Daily Mirror in the UK that she's determined to shed light on her unusual relationships and objectum sexuality.

The Mirror said Liberty can't marry Lumiere in the traditional sense, but she's planning to have a commitment ceremony to prove her love.

"I'm determined to have this commitment ceremony, to prove that I'm here for Lumiere and that my love is going to last," Liberty said to the Mirror. "I restore the chandeliers in my spare time so they can continue to interest people as they like to be the center of attention, that's what they like and its the energy I get from them."

Liberty said she stumbled across Lumiere on eBay and that it was "love at first sight."

"I'm not hurting anyone by entering into a relationship with them, I am simply just following my heart," she said to the Mirror.

The Sun in the UK said Liberty has been polishing Lumiere almost every night ahead of the ceremony, and that she even bought matching wedding rings for herself and the chandelier.

Lumiere is also the name of the maitre d' candelabra in Disney's 1991 animated film Beauty and the Beast

