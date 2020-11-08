x
Woman with 88 great-grandchildren celebrates 100th birthday

Julia Lee Kelley has lived through six generations of her family.
Credit: Kelley Oakley

FRANKLINTON, N.C. — An annual family reunion in North Carolina was something much more this past weekend.

It was Julia Lee Kelley's 100th birthday, so her family wanted the celebration to be about her. Kelley has five children, 30 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren, 49 great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild, according to ABC7.

Kelley Oakley paid tribute to her grandmother on Facebook.

"Dear Grandma I’m blessed to still have you! Today is your day...live it up! I pray that I live as long as you and still be cute and healthy! I still need to learn how to make those cakes from scratch like you but we still got time😍 Keep blessing us with just living...I love you and Happy Birthday!"

Posted by Kelley Oakley on Saturday, August 8, 2020

