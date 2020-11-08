Woman with 88 great-grandchildren celebrates 100th birthday

It was Julia Lee Kelley's 100th birthday, so her family wanted the celebration to be about her. Kelley has five children, 30 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren, 49 great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild, according to ABC7 .

"Dear Grandma I’m blessed to still have you! Today is your day...live it up! I pray that I live as long as you and still be cute and healthy! I still need to learn how to make those cakes from scratch like you but we still got time😍 Keep blessing us with just living...I love you and Happy Birthday!"