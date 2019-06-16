Police say a New Hampshire woman is charged with shoving her golden retriever off a dock and standing by while the pet drowned.
Merrimack Police Chief Denise Roy called the incident earlier this month "disturbing."
Sixty-six-year-old Nancy Bucciarelli was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.
Witnesses said Bucciarelli stood by and watched on June 8 as her 11-year-old dog struggled in Naticook Lake in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Others jumped into the lake to help, but it was too late.
Bucciarelli didn't respond to a message left at her home on Sunday, and it's unclear if she has a lawyer. She is due to appear in court later this month.
What other people are reading right now:
- Valedictorian calls out teacher, counselor in her graduation speech
- Photo of former Marine and his wife goes viral: 'America just fell in love'
- Woman accused of using a stake to poke at, stomp on a sea turtle nest
- Florida death row inmate gets convicted of another murder
- Women prefer a 'dad bod' over six-pack abs, survey finds
►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.