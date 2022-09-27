Wish fulfilled: 90-year-old Mississippi woman earned honorary GED

She dropped out of school in 10th grade, but always regretted it.

GULFPORT, Miss — A 90-year-old woman in Mississippi got a wish fulfilled, with the help of her nursing home, by earning an honorary GED.

Ellouise Lewis dropped out of school in the 10th grade.

Looking back on her 90 years, she said the one thing she wished she had done was finished high school.

So the staff at Gulfport Care Center worked to make it happen.

The activity director got her connected to a christian-based learning center in Gulfport.

She passed a mock GED test administered by the group, and was presented with her unofficial GED certificate in a ceremony in September.

