WinCo Foods is recalling 12-ounce bags of its brand name Frozen Red Raspberries because they could be contaminated with norovirus.

The grocery chain said the product was manufactured by Rader Farms of Bellingham, Wash. WinCo says it learned of the problem after test results from the Food and Drug Administration.

The product has a best by date of Feb. 13, 2021, and a lot number of 4045902.

They were sent to stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Utah. WinCo says it has already removed remaining bags from its store shelves.

Customers who have this are urged to throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund.

No customer illnesses have been reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says norovirus very contagious and can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus. In addition to eating foods contaminated with norovirus, you can contract it by putting your fingers in your mouth after touching objects contaminated with norovirus. You can also contract through direct contact with someone who is infected.