Willie Garson of 'Sex and the City' dies at 57

Actor Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on HBO's "Sex and the City" and its two spinoff films, has died. He was 57.

PEOPLE confirmed the news, saying he died following a short illness and was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

Garson's son posted a tribute on Instagram, calling his dad the "toughest and funniest and smartest person" he's known.



"I love you so much papa," Nathen Garson wrote. "Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

Garson's final social media post on Twitter Sept. 4 read, "BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS."

BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS. — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) September 5, 2021

Garson appeared in 27 episodes of "Sex and the City" during its six-season run. The "Sex and the City Wiki" describes the character as Carrie Bradshaw's best friend, outside of the three women, and "a classy gay man, not by stature ... but definitely in terms of good taste."

He was also set to appear in the reboot miniseries "And Just Like That..."

Other series Garson appeared in include "White Collar," "John from Cincinnati," and "Ask Harriet."

His first credited acting role, according to IMDB, was in the TV miniseries "The Deliberate Stranger" in 1986 about serial killer Ted Bundy. That was followed by numerous guest starring roles on television.