LOS ANGELES — Robert Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series "Hawaiian Eye" and "The Wild, Wild West," has died. He was 84.

A family spokesperson says the actor died Saturday morning in Malibu, California, from heart failure.

Conrad became an overnight star after the show “Hawaiian Eye" debuted in 1959.

He was known as a tough customer with a reputation for fist fights. Playing himself in a 1999 episode of the TV series "Just Shoot Me," he lampooned his threatening, tough-guy persona.

RELATED: Roger Kahn, elegant 'Boys of Summer' author, dies at 92

RELATED: Chinese doctor who raised alarm on coronavirus dies from the illness

RELATED: Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103

RELATED: Willie Wood, Packers great and Hall of Fame DB, dies at 83