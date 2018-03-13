Here are the notable firings and resignations of the Trump administration, starting with the most recent departure:

July 5: Scott Pruitt

After months of allegations of misconduct, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency handed in his resignation.

April 30: Thomas Homan

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who headed up the president's efforts to to ramp up immigration arrests and crack down on sanctuary cities, announced his plans to retire in June.

April 10: Tom Bossert

A day after new national security adviser John Bolton began his tenure, homeland security adviser Tom Bossert resigned, the White House announced.

Tom Bossert, White House homeland security advisor, briefs reporters about the WannaCry cyberattack earlier this year, at the White House on December 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.

April 3: Michael Anton

A day before John Bolton was set to take over from his boss, former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, the NSC spokesman announced he would be leaving to join a conservative college as a writer and lecturer.

March 28: David Shulkin

The announcement of the Obama administration holdover's departure came via tweet, after weeks of speculation about his fate.

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin testifies during a hearing before the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Subcommittee of House Appropriations Committee March 15, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

March 22: H.R. McMaster

The departure of the national security adviser appeared to be amicable, with each releasing written statements thanking each other.

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster attends a meeting between President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

March 16: Andrew McCabe

The deputy director of the FBI was set to retire in just a matter of days when Attorney General Jeff Sessions decided to fire him.

March 13: Rex Tillerson

After months of friction, the secretary of State was bumped from his position. According to a statement from the State Department, Tillerson had not spoken to the president and was not aware of the reason for his dismissal.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives to a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the East Room of the White House March 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.

March 6: Gary Cohn

The head of the National Economic Council plans to resign from the administration, amid a fierce internal debate over proposed tariffs on foreign-made steel and aluminum.

Feb. 28: Hope Hicks

The White House communications director announced her resignation and that she would be leaving in the coming weeks or months. She took on her role in August and has been one of Trump's longest-serving aides.

Feb. 27: Josh Raffel

The White House deputy communications director, plans to leave the Trump administration in the coming months. Raffel joined the White House last year to work with the Office of American Innovation.

Feb. 7: Rob Porter

Porter's resignation as the White House staff secretary came after domestic abuse allegations against him were made public.

Dec. 13: Omarosa Manigault Newman

Newman, who rose to notoriety when she was on The Apprentice with Trump, was left her job in the White House's Office of Public Liaison. She later denied that she had been fired or escorted from White House grounds, though the Secret Service did say it terminated her access.





Dec. 8: Dina Powell

Trump's deputy national security adviser, who was a driving force behind the president's Middle East policy, announced her plans to depart the administration in 2018, the White House announced in December.

Former Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault listens during the daily press briefing at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Sept. 29: Tom Price

The Health and Human Services secretary resigned after revelations that he had racked up around $400,000 in private flights while traveling on official business.

US President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with administration officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price (L), on the opioid addiction crisis at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 8, 2017.

Aug. 25: Sebastian Gorka

When the controversial counterterrorism adviser stepped down, he said Trump's populist campaign agenda had been hijacked by establishment figures.

Aug. 18: Steve Bannon

The chief strategist, who had a turbulent time at the White House, left his post after pressure to remove him from his post following violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va. For his part, Bannon said he resigned two weeks prior.

July 31: Anthony Scaramucci

The controversial communications director stepped down after 11 days on the job, the same day John Kelly took over as chief of staff.

July 28: Reince Priebus

In his six-month tenure, marked by staff infighting and political reversals, the chief of staff was often a target of Trump loyalists who said he had failed to help the president win congressional legislation.

July 25: Michael Short

The senior assistant press secretary, brought on by Priebus, resigned after Scaramucci said he was going to fire him for allegedly leaking to the press.

July 21: Sean Spicer

The press secretary's tumultuous tenure, marked by standoffs with the press, culminated in his resignation when Trump went against his advice to hire Scaramucci as his new communications director.

July 6: Walter Shaub

The director of the Office of Government Ethics clashed repeatedly with the president before announcing his resignation.

May 18: Mike Dubke

Trump's first communications director did not work on the Trump campaign and did not know Trump before his hire. He handed in his resignation after three months on the job.

May 9: James Comey

The White House initially said the FBI director's firing was based on the Justice Department's recommendation, over his handling of the Clinton email probe. Since then, Trump has said he had considered firing Comey even without that recommendation and has said the Russia investigation was on his mind when he made the decision.

May 5: Angella Reid

The chief usher was fired for unclear reasons; it is unusual for a chief usher to be dismissed and they typically hold their positions for several years and over a number of administrations.

Feb. 13: Michael Flynn

The national security adviser was mired in controversy after news reports surfaced that he had misled officials, including Vice President Pence, about his communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He resigned shortly afterward.

Jan. 30: Sally Yates

The acting attorney general, a holdover from the Obama administration, was dismissed after she refused to defend the first iteration of Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

