The United States Women's National Team is looking to defend its title as world champions at this year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Since 1991, the U.S. women's soccer team has qualified for all seven world cups and has won three, most recently in 2015 when the U.S. defeated Japan in the final, 5-2.

Over the next month, 24 countries will compete in nine cities across France.

While the first match is Friday, the United States won't play until Tuesday when it takes on Thailand in Reims.

The United States is scheduled to play three games in the group stage with more games possible if it moves on to the Round of 16.

All times below are eastern.

United States vs. Thailand

Tuesday, June 11 at 3 p.m. on FOX

United States vs. Chile

Sunday, June 16 at 12 p.m. on FOX

United States vs. Sweden

Thursday, June 20 at 3 p.m. on FOX