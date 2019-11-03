FLORIDA, USA — NASA officials released new plans for their Moon2Mars project Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Administrator Jim Bridenstine spoke about NASA's budget and their mission to send more astronauts to the Moon and eventually to Mars.

Bridenstine spoke about President Trump's budget for NASA. He said at $21 million, it's one of the strongest on record for the agency.

He also said it is a 'huge vote of confidence for all of the agency's hard work and dedication.'

Bridenstine said astronauts will be on the Moon in the next 10 years and when they visit, they will stay.

He didn't specify for how long but it is an exciting idea that astronauts could spend a considerable amount of time on the Moon.

“Beginning with a series of small commercial delivery missions to the Moon as early as this year, we will use new landers, robots and eventually humans by 2028 to conduct science across the entire lunar surface." said Bridenstine.

To read Bridenstine's full statement, click here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: