“When everybody plays, we all win.” That’s the slogan of Microsoft’s emotional Super Bowl ad released on Thursday.

The commercial, titled “We All Win,” highlights the Xbox adaptive controller, which can be used by gamers with disabilities. It features young gamers and their parents whose experiences have changed thanks to the device.

One of the children interviewed was 9-year-old Owen. His parents said in the commercial that they always feared how their son “would be viewed by the other kids.” But with the adaptive controller, “he’s not different when he plays,” they said while choking back tears.

Owen agreed with his parents. “No matter how your body is or how fast you are, you can play,” he said. “It’s a really good thing to have in this world.”

Unveiled by Microsoft in May last year, the adaptive controller costs $100 online. It allows gamers to create custom controllers with buttons, thumbsticks, trigger inputs and other add-ons.

The controller was developed through Microsoft’s partnerships with the AbleGamers Charity, the Cerebral Palsy Foundation and many community members, the software company said online.

In a statement on its website, Microsoft thanked those who shared their stories and said it compensated all people included in the commercial.

The Verge confirmed that Microsoft will air a 60-second version of the ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

This undated image provided by Microsoft shows a scene from the company's 2019 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Microsoft via AP)

AP