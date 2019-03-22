"Us," Jordan Peele's second horror film outing following his surprise Oscar-winning hit "Get Out" hits theaters Friday and it's already getting rave reviews.

The film starring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss about a family who encounters duplicates of themselves, only much more sinister.

"Us" already has a 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and Peele, who won the Oscar for best original screenplay on "Get Out" and was nominated for a directing Oscar, is being hailed again for his pacing with the film.

Here is a taste of some of the reviews:

"Within the realm of scary movies, döppelganger stories occupy an entire subgenre unto themselves — and they nearly all end with the same “twist,” which won’t surprise many here — though Peele is a clever enough social commentator to orchestrate an entire horror movie around that old adage, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” -- Peter Debruge, Variety

"While most of the cast gets a chance to play evil-twin versions of their character, it's Nyong’o who is otherworldly astounding as the malevolent Red, a transformative role that appeals and repels with her unnerving vocal croak and weird, insect-like movements." -- Brian Truitt, USA Today

"(Peele) can deftly mix-and-match ideas cherry-picked from past classics — the echoing childhood trauma of 'Don't Look Now,' the alien doppelgängers of 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers,' the masked home-invasion of 'The Strangers' — but he can also handle the banalities of a family car trip to the beach or underscore a gruesome sequence with the theremin whistle of the Beach Boys' 'Good Vibrations.'" -- Scott Tobias, NPR

"Rife with symbols and encroaching apocalyptic dread, Us is a big, ambitious fable about how a society develops willful amnesia, then tears itself to pieces." -- Alissa Wilkinson, Vox

Google search "Us reviews" and you'll find review after review like that. But, not everyone is totally in love with this film. David Edelstein of Vulture doesn't give it the same praise as "Get Out" but calls it an "inspiring" miss.

"However clunky and repetitive, 'Us' continues to demonstrate Peele’s understanding that great horror requires metaphors that are insanely great, that might have come to him in dreams of falling into a “sunken place” or, in this film, into a parallel subterranean world denuded of all material pleasures."

