What Budweiser plans to do with extra beer from World Cup

After Qatar decided to ban alcohol at World Cup stadiums, Budweiser announces it will send all the extra beer it would have sold to the winning nation, CNN reports.

DOHA, Qatar — Qatar's last-minute decision to ban alcohol at World Cup stadiums has left Budweiser with a whole lot of extra beer.

But the brewer came up with an innovative way to offload it.

Budweiser tweeted it will ship the unsold beers to the winning country and will host the ultimate championship celebration for them.

Budweiser's dilemma began last week, just a few days before the World Cup was set to begin, when Qatar announced the eight World Cup stadiums couldn't sell alcoholic Budweiser.

It left fans with only one option for beer: non-alcoholic Bud Zero.

Qatar is a muslim nation that tightly regulates alcohol sales and usage.

The World Cup runs through December 18, so we'll have to wait 'til then to see who gets all that Bud.

