Weapon in deadly 'Rust' film set shooting could not be fired without pulling the trigger, FBI forensic testing finds

The FBI says the gun Baldwin was holding when a cinematographer was shot, could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Alec Baldwin is taking issue with an FBI report about the October shooting death on the set of 'Rust.'

The FBI says the gun Baldwin was holding when a cinematographer was shot, could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled.

Sunday, Baldwin's attorney said, the report is being 'misconstrued' and that quote, "the gun fired in testing only one time without having to pull the trigger when the hammer was pulled back and the gun broke in two different places.”

The attorney added, "the FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger, because it was in such poor condition."

In December, Baldwin told ABC News he cocked the gun, but that, "the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger."

But the FBI forensics report says if the gun was cocked, the trigger had to have been pulled for the gun to fire.

The Santa Fe county sheriff's office now has the FBI report as it continues it's investigation into the shooting.

Investigators will now focus on how a live round of ammunition may have made it onto the movie set.

