Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced her support for Brett Kavanaugh Friday afternoon, saying she would vote “yes” to confirm the judge to the Supreme Court.

The senator said she spoke with Judge Kavanaugh in her office for two hours, an additional hour on the phone and dozens of her own constituents before making her decision.

"Our Supreme Court confirmation process has been in steady decline for more than 30 years. One can only hope that the Kavanaugh nomination is where the process has finally hit rock bottom," she said in her speech.

Collins, who voted earlier to move Kavanaugh’s nomination to a final vote, was one of four lawmakers who had not revealed their decisions until Friday.

The Maine senator spoke with Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska shortly after Murkowski voted “no” on advancing to a final vote. The pair was surrounded by colleagues from both parties after Friday morning’s vote. Collins and a group of Senate Republicans reportedly had lunch with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

One of the most moderate Republicans in the Senate, Collins has been a swing vote on a number of key issues in recent years. Leading up to the vote on Kavanaugh, Collins voiced her concerns about the Supreme Court nominee. She is known to be an abortion rights supporter and said she would have misgivings about a nominee who opposed Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision legalizing abortion.

After President Donald Trump appeared to mock Christine Blasey Ford during a rally on Tuesday, Collins said, “The president’s comments were just plain wrong.” Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party in suburban Maryland when both were in high school 36 years ago.

A final vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination is likely to occur on Saturday. With Republicans controlling the chamber 51-49, two Republican “no” votes could bar Kavanaugh from becoming a Supreme Court justice.

Contributing: Associated Press

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA