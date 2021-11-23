This job will pay you $2,500 to watch holiday movies and give you free streaming for a year

The "Chief Holiday Cheermeister" will get paid to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days.

WASHINGTON — Some of our favorite holiday traditions involve curling up on the couch with family and friends to watch a great holiday movie. Now one company is trying to make that tradition even more special.

Reviews.org is searching for its "Chief Holiday Cheermeister," to help the company find the best holiday movie of all time. The role involves watching a lot of holiday movies, but it's not a binge-watching situation like we've seen before with other jobs like this. The Holiday Cheermeister will get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies over as many days. One movie per day is much more palatable.

Not only will you be paid for your hard work, but the position also comes with free yearlong subscriptions to seven separate streaming services:

So what's the catch? There are a few, but none of them are too crazy. First, you have to have a streaming capable device. You also have to be over 18 and eligible to work in the U.S. Then, after every movie you watch, you'll have to fill out a short survey about what you thought about the film. But one other good thing is that you get to pick which 25 movies you watch.