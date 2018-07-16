Still trying to find your dream job? Here’s a job where you can spend your day actually dreaming.

Mattress Firm announced that they’re looking for a fall intern to test all the newest and top-rated beds in the company’s headquarters, located in the Houston-area.

“It’s not every day that an intern is hired to sleep on the job, but that’s just one of the many perks,” said chief marketing officer Scott Thaler.

In addition to napping all day, the branded “Snoozetern” will also be creating written and video reviews for the company’s website and social media channels.

The paid internship requires a commitment of at least 20 hours a week and is based in the Mattress Firm “BEDquarters” in Houston. However, interns will have a chance to visit nearby locations.

To apply, click here and send a video of yourself explaining why you would be the perfect “Snoozetern.” Applicants must be 18 years or older, nap anytime of the day and be able to edit using video software.

The application deadline is July 23rd and interns must be ready to start on August 15th.

