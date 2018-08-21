Twitter was not having Madonna's so-called tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards Monday.

Before presenting the award for video of the year, the singer shared a story about how Franklin "changed the course" of her life -- and social media users dragged her for how much it focused on herself as opposed to the late Queen of Soul.

Here are the best reactions:

Of course Madonna manages to make this Aretha Franklin tribute about her #VMAs pic.twitter.com/8SvHRU544z — Brandon Watson (@TheWatsonBrand) August 21, 2018

This does not sound like a tribute to me #VMAs — iStay (@won_hndrd) August 21, 2018

does Madonna know Madonna didn’t die — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) August 21, 2018

