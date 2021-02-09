A rare encounter was caught on video when a whale seemingly plays with a woman on a paddleboard and pushes the board gently forward.

PUERTO MADRYN, Chubut Province — As the migration season of the Southern Right Whales gets underway in the Argentine Patagonia locals and visitors are thrilled by the curious animals coming ever closer to shore.

On Tuesday, a rare encounter was caught on video when a Southern RIght whale seemingly plays with a woman on a paddleboard and pushes the board gently forward observing its movement as it swims directly beneath it.

"This video is a spectacular video, an incredible situation, unique, but they are rare moments, it is something that is prohibited," said Oscar Comes, watersports tourism operator. " It isn't like you can go in a kayak, standup board, a boat, or whatever, to look for the animal."

According to Marcos Grosso, Puerto Madryn's Tourism Secretary, more than 1,600 specimens have come near the city's shores so far.