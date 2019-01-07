A summer hailstorm left a Mexican city buried in up to six feet of ice on Sunday, CBS NEWS reports.

The weather event damaged homes and cars in Guadalajara, but there were no reports of injuries.

The governor of Jalisco tweeted about the government's response to the unusual storm, along with photos of ice tall enough to cover vehicles' wheels.

The governor said he was stunned by the icy weather and even suggested climate change may be the cause.

"I was in the place to assess the situation and witnessed scenes I had never seen: hail more than a meter high, and then we wonder if climate change exists," he wrote in Spanish.

The city had temperatures near 90 degrees in recent days, but Agence France Presse reported the hailstorm left, in some places, up to six feet of ice.

CBS NEWS reports about 200 homes were damaged and dozens of vehicles swept away in the city and surrounding districts.

CBS meteorologist Jeff Berardelli said he has never seen an hail accumulation quite like this before and called it "remarkable."

